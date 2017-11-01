Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA in Burton is appealing for people to rehome mice after becoming inundated with the tiny rodents. The branch, in Hillfield Lane, Stretton, currently has 16 mice which they are struggling to rehome.

Cyan Hulland, from the branch, said: "A member of the public got in touch with us for help after they had two mice who had, over time, multiplied to over 50.

"We were able to take in 21, with the remaining mice going to different centres, and we have been able to rehome five. But we're left with 16 and it is proving difficult to find new homes for them.

"Owning a mouse can be very rewarding and we really want these lovely little creatures to go to loving new homes.

"We currently have 11 females and five males, all varying in age. We are urging anyone who is interested to get in touch with us."

Anyone who is interested should call the branch on 01283 569165 or pop in during its opening hours between 1pm and 4pm, every day except Tuesday.

Visit the RSPCA's website to find out more about how to care for a mouse.

