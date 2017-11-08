Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiology services in both Burton and Derby will greatly improve if the proposed merger between the two NHS trusts goes ahead, according to hospital bosses.

The link-up will see Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust combine with Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust combine under the leadership of current chief executive of the Derby trust, Gavin Boyle.

Campaigners have expressed concerns on a number of occasions that services could be lost from the Burton hospital.

So far, organisers have only indicated that initial stroke services would move from the Burton site to Derby and are keen to stress that it was only the initial care for strokes that would be handled at the department in Derby.

Derby has a hyper-acute stroke unit, which houses experts and equipment able to provide treatment for 24 hours, which is not currently available at the Burton site.

Initial care is for the first three days after suffering a stroke, which will be handled at the Royal Derby Hospital, where patients will then be transferred back to either Burton, Lichfield or Tamworth hospitals.

During an open public meeting at the Royal Derby Hospital, health bosses said cardiology services, responsible for monitoring and treating heart issues, would benefit under the plans.

Magnus Harrison, the medical director at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "The cardiac theatre in Burton is used for diagnostic work, so we float the dye in, look at the artery that is supplying the heart, work out where a blockage is, take the catheterization out and send you somewhere else to have the intervention."

Chief executive of the Derby trust, Gavin Boyle added: "The catheterization lab in Burton is only currently used for the diagnostic work, but it will become much bigger when put with Derby. We'll be able to secure the necessary accreditation so that the Burton laboratory can actually do the procedure as well.

"People attending Burton hospital will not only get the images of their heart, but will also be treated as well, so that's a nice win-win."

Magnus Harrison concluded by explaining the benefits to the Derby hospital. "The benefit to Derby around cardiology is around complex pacemaker devices and again this is one of those super-specialised things that at the moment we use Glenfield and Stoke.

"Coming together we will have a big enough population to do that work in Derby, so the patients in Burton will come to Derby, and the patients in and around Derby will stay in Derby for that complex pacemaker work and we ideally will not be using Glenfield or Stoke for that."

The pair also suggested that the Burton catheterization lab, which is currently only open during the morning on weekdays, will start being functional during afternoon as well, and potentially even throughout the weekend.

