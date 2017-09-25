A CCTV image has been released of a man detectives want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a house in Burton.

Two burglars are believed to have broken into a home in Kitling Greaves Lane on Friday, September 22. Detectives say two men smashed their way into the property helping themselves to items, including hundreds of pounds worth of electrical items.

The owner of the property has a CCTV camera installed and has been able to recover footage showing a man walking towards the property, who they would like to speak to.

Now Staffordshire Police has released the image in the hope someone will recognise the man and get in touch. He is wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers and has short hair. Officers say they would like to speak to the man as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 number quoting incident number 748 of September 22.