Residents of Burton and South Derbyshire are being encouraged to quiz health officials over the state of the local NHS at a Council of Governors meeting at Queen's Hospital.

The meeting, on Thursday, November 16, will be held at the Medical Education Centre at Queen's Hospital, Belvedere Road, starting at 5.30pm.

Governors at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have welcomed anyone to attend the meeting to hear from the people who oversee the hospitals under the trust umbrella.

These hospitals include Queen's Hospital, Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield and Sir Robert Peel Community Hospital, in Tamworth.

On the back of the current planning of the proposed merger between the Burton trust and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, an open question and answer session will be held at the start.

Questions must be submitted before the meeting, and should be in writing, addressed to the chairman at the hospital's address by midday of the day of the meeting or in advance by emailing questions@burtonft.nhs.uk .

However, questions will be taken on the day of the meeting if they are in writing and submitted to the chairman before the start.

An update on the trust's activities will be delivered by chief executive Helen Scott-South, as well as a number of other statutory duties.

The full agenda of the meeting and papers will be available online five days beforehand, on Saturday, November 11 at www.burtonhospitals.nhs.uk/membership/When-does-the-Council-Of-Governors-meet.htm .