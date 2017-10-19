A charity boss has revealed the "shocking" scale of child sex exploitation in South Derbyshire, with more than 1,300 offences in the county in the last three years.

Officers at charity group Safe and Sound report an increase in the abuse of children exploited into sexual acts in return for gifts, money or drugs.

New figures, published in a report put before senior police officers, show child sexual exploitation has grown from 422 recorded crimes in the county between 2014 and 2015 to 523 in the past year.

Nathalie Walters, chief executive of Safe and Sound, which works with victims of child sex exploitation, said more people were now aware of the crimes which had led to the increase.

She said: "In the past child sexual exploitation was often seen as a hidden crime that went under the radar but thanks to work done by ourselves, other agencies including the local authority and police, and the media, awareness of child sex exploitation is much higher than it was.

"As well as supporting victims and those at risk, a large part of our work as a charity is about educating people how to report child sex exploitation and how to spot the signs that a young person is being groomed.

"We have also worked hard to raise awareness of the issue among young people, parents, carers, in schools and through the vast amount of training that we carry out with a wide range of organisations.

"Hopefully this means that more people are recognising the signs and know what to do if they think someone is at risk and those directly affected feel more confident about reporting it."

Derbyshire police has a specialist child sexual exploitation team in Ripley.

The police report says the force works with other organisations including Safe and Sound and local authorities at dealing with the crime.

The report added: "The team chair three weekly tactical meetings which examine all the high risk victims, offenders and locations, discuss each division’s top ten missing children and the associated intelligence. Agencies are represented from both city and county local authorities."