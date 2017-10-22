A project which aims to transform a Horninglow pub into a new community centre has received a cash boost thanks to a curry night held by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths.

The Red Lion pub in Horninglow Road North will be of great benefit to residents when it gets under way, prompting Mr Griffiths, who is a committee member of the Red Lion House project, to invite locals to enjoy some superb Indian food at Apne curry house and raise the cash needed to complete the project.

People who went along were treated to an array of dishes and entertainment was provided by singer Stacy Crowe, who lives in the town.

An auction and a raffle were also held, with prizes donated by Burton Albion, Punch Taverns, Molson Coors and Branston Golf and Country Club. In total, £4,210 was raised for the community centre which, once finished, will be open for the whole community to use.

Mr Griffiths said: "I have been involved with the Red Lion House project for some time and when the committee asked me to help with some fund-raising, I was very happy to help.

"The curry night was an excellent opportunity to share some great food and entertainment in support of what will be a fantastic community asset to Horninglow. I am very grateful to all those involved who helped put on the event and also to all those who came along and gave so generously on the night."

Chairman of the Red Lion House project Father Michael Freeman said: "I am hugely grateful to the diners for their generosity and astonished at the amount they have helped raise. I would like to also thank all those who have given to the raffle and the auction, as well as the staff at Apne for their first class food and service.

"It was a real privilege to have the opportunity to say how the project will benefit the community when further work has been carried out."