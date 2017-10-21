A Burton charity shop has seen donations plunge to just a fifth of previous levels in the wake of the St Peter's Bridge closure.

The PDSA shop in Station Street, Burton, is suffering a dramatic fall in trade, according to manager Diana Bairasauskiene.

Miss Bairasauskiene, 36, said: "We have seen our donations go much lower since the bridge closed.

"We are now getting around five bags of donations a day, when we were getting 25 bags every day before the bridge was shut.

"From three in the afternoon, there are days when we have nobody walk through the door.

"I think it is because people are scared of coming into Burton. They think the traffic is really, really bad, but if you come in the middle of the day it's not.

"Our shop is so much quieter than it was before. It's making it really difficult for us to raise money for charity and help more animals.

"I would like to ask anyone who has any donations to visit us and help. We are in desperate need of donations, otherwise we can't do our bit to help."

The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals is a veterinary charity set up in 1917. The group works through animal hospitals and practices to ensure pets in the UK are properly looked after and owners fully educated on how to look after their beloved animals.

Volunteers at the charity shop are hoping that more people will donate old items to them so that they can continue to raise funds for the charity.

Animal lover Miss Bairasauskiene, who has a pet dog called Mary, has been manager of the Burton store for three and a half years.

It was announced yesterday that St Peter's Bridge will reopen on Saturday, November 25 after being closed for three months while major repair works were carried out.

The bridge closure has had an impact on businesses throughout Burton, with many claiming heavy losses due to fewer people visiting the town.