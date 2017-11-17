Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has thrown his weight behind plans to ban chemicals used in pesticides which are harmful to bees.

Mr Griffiths has spoken out in favour of the announcement, made by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, after it was revealed that the European Union would vote on a Europe-wide ban in December.

The EU banned the use of the chemicals, known as neonicotinoids, on flowering crops in 2013, and next month's vote is expected to see the use of the pesticides in the open air banned altogether.

Until now, the UK had not supported a ban of these chemicals, but after reviewing the evidence, Mr Gove has decided that the Government would support a ban, and continue to keep restrictions on the pesticides in place once the UK has left the European Union.

Mr Griffiths said: "Bees and other pollinators are so important to our natural environment, and it is good news that the Government has looked at the evidence and listened to the lobbying of thousands of people and decided to back this ban.

"This is another great decision that has been made by the Government to protect our beautiful natural environment."

Mr Gove said: "Not to act would be to risk continuing down a course which could have extensive and permanent effects on bee populations.

"That is not a risk I am prepared to take, so the UK will be supporting further restrictions on neonicotinoids."

Farmers will still be able to apply for emergency authorisation for limited and controlled use of certain pesticides when they are not able to control a threat to crops by other means.

The decision has also been welcomed by environment groups included Friends of the Earth.

This is not the first time Mr Griffiths has spoken out about the importance of protecting the environment.

Back in July, he gave his support to government plans to take action to stop the vast amount of microbeads that are entering and disrupting our seas every year.

The tiny pieces of plastic, which can be found in a wide variety of products including shower gels, exfoliating scrubs and even toothpaste, can be very damaging to marine life if they end up in the stomachs of fish, which can mistake tiny pieces of plastic for food.

The government subsequently banned them from being used in rinse off personal care products and cosmetics.

The new law will come into force from January 1, 2018 ,making it illegal to manufacture rinse off products containing microbeads, and then illegal to sell them from June 30, 2018.