A Christmas campaign has been launched to recruit foster carers in Staffordshire - with the help of Reggie Bear.

Staffordshire County Council has unveiled a festive initiative to try and recruit householders all year round and help youngsters seeking foster carers.

This year the council has enlisted the help of its fostering service mascot Reggie Bear, and is asking people to pick up a picture of Reggie from their local library or download it from www.care4child.org and take a festive photo with him in it.

People then need to post it on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #ReggieFosterBear and tag a friend who they think would make a great foster carer.

Everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Love to Shop voucher.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said it was a fun campaign in the run-up to Christmas that would hopefully get more people thinking about fostering.

He said: "Foster carers play a key role in transforming children’s lives. And, as Christmas is a time when families get together, we are asking people across Staffordshire to think about whether they could welcome a local child into their home or if they know someone who they think could foster.

"While we have a current need for carers for sibling groups and teenagers, we are always keen to hear from anyone interested in becoming a foster carer.

"And, remember, there is no such thing as a typical foster carer, people simply need to care about children, have great communication skills and be ready for a challenge.

"So, please tag and share your festive photo of Reggie with all your friends on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"The more the merrier, we want to reach the foster carers of the future whoever and wherever they are."

Staffordshire foster carer Kelly Hyden, who is supporting the Christmas campaign, said: "I have been fostering for around 15 years now and it is an absolutely wonderful thing to do.

"Over that time I have specialised in looking after teenagers and have probably fostered more than 60 children.

"It isn’t always easy though and has its challenges but there is plenty of help and support available.

"I would definitely encourage people to think about becoming a foster carer and I would recommend people go along to one of the fostering information evenings, you get to meet other foster carers and hear exactly what is involved.

"You will also get the chance to talk to staff about all the great training that is available too."

There are currently around 400 fostering households in Staffordshire and with the number of children needing a loving home on the increase, more families are being urged to come forward.

People interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more at www.care4child.org or by calling 0800 1692061.

The competition closes at midnight on December 31, 2017, with the winner being announced in early January.