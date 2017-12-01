Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Pole-style Christmas festivities are coming to Burton this year at the popular National Forest Adventure Farm.

The 900 square metre barn at the farm in Tatenhill is set to host a Christmas adventure to get even the biggest humbug excited for the festive period.

Ivor Robinson, who runs the farm, sells Christmas trees outside the entrance of the farm each year and said he had always wanted to lay on a festive experience.

An incredible 900 metres of plyboard, an army of 8,000 gingerbread men and 50 real Christmas trees have been brought together to make a magical North Pole adventure.

Those taking part will first collect their Christmas passport after checking-in, from there they will travel to the North Pole through a magical portal.

Special coins can be used to buy treats from the sweet shop, the elves need help sorting parcels in the post office and visitors can even pay a call to Mother Christmas in her kitchen to make gingerbread men.

(Image: Getty)

In the bone-shivering cold ice cave, visitors will be able to admire a polar bear and see the Northern Lights, before meeting the big man himself, Father Christmas, who will let people pick a present from the Elves' workshop.

Ivor Robinson, the brains behind the experience, will be revealing the adventure on Saturday, November 25.

Mr Robinson said: "Christmas is such a magical time of year. We wanted to create something a bit different which really embraces the spirit of Christmas and we have been so fortunate to work with such a talented team.

"Every part has been carefully thought out to offer the ultimate magical experience and we are so excited to open later this month."

It was designed by Sam Bott, from Unlocked Vision Entertainment, who has created top attractions at the Westfield shopping centre in London and Thorpe Park.

The North Pole adventure will run on selected days all the way up to Sunday, December 24, with tickets costing £16 for children and £9 for adults, with the cost including entrance to the farm, along with the two hour experience.

Anybody interested in finding out more can do so online at www.adventurefarm.co.uk or by calling 01283 533933.