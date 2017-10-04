A 41-year-old man is to be sentence after going on a shoplifting spree across Burton. Christopher Goring, of Holts Lane, Tutbury, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted eight shoplifting offences, as well as breaching court orders.

Goring admitted stealing a socket set worth £94 from Jones & Clark tool supplies, off Hawkins Lane, Burton, and having wire cutters for the use in connection with theft. Both offences happened in Burton on May 15.

He also admitted stealing a socket set worth £34.77 from Jones & Clark tool supplies on March 7, and stealing a various tools together worth £383.04, also from Jones & Clark on March 21.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend court on May 23. He also admitted stealing footwear worth £79.98 from TK Maxx, in Derby, on June 9; stealing coffee worth £55.92 from the Co-op, Burton, on April 15; stealing vodka and coffee worth £176.33 from the Co-op, in Burton, on April 15; and stealing meat worth £83.66 from Aldi, in Burton, on April 14. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

He is due to attend court on Thursday, October 5, when he is due to be sentenced as reports should be ready. He answers conditional bail until then, which states that he should not to enter Jones & Clark Tools, Aldi in Burton, Co-op in Burton and TK Maxx in Derby. He must also live and sleep at his home address.

