The future stars of the West End will be out in force at the Brewhouse Arts Centre in Burton for a youth production of stage show, Barnum.

The play revolves around the true story of PT Barnum, the father of the modern day circus, including performances from legendary acts such as Tom Thumb, the smallest living man and Joyce Heth, the oldest lady in the world.

The show features plenty of circus skills and wonderful songs, like Join the Circus and Come Follow the Band. The show takes place on Friday, November 3, starting at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 4, at 7.30pm at the Brewhouse, on Duke Street.

Sally Everson, from the theatre company said: "I founded our theatre company four years ago in order to give older students of cabaret theatre school the opportunity to perform full length musicals.

"Last year we did Little Shop of Horrors. This year our students have embraced the challenge of circus skills and have learnt to juggle, spin plates and work with hoops, ribbons, diabolos and devil sticks."

Tickets cost £12 a person and can be ordered online at www.brewhouse.co.uk/whats-on/cabaret-theatre-company-barnum.