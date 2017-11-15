Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket giant is hoping to spread some care and generosity this Christmas after launching a food bank appeal to help the needy.

Central England Co-operative is urging customers across Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire to help bring a little festive cheer to those in need by supporting the scheme, which kicked off on November 15.

The society already works with several food bank providers in dozens of food stores in the area across the year to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis.

But, this festive season, Central England Co-op is kick-starting a renewed effort to encourage people to drop off one or more items into store food banks from November 15 to December 20.

The items will then be collected and distributed to help people in need across the three counties.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: "As a society we are committed to working with local food banks across our trading area to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis throughout the year.

"As a community retailer, we are aware that there are many people experiencing financial difficulties who may turn to food banks as a means of providing for themselves and their families.

"This is why we are launching our Christmas food bank appeal to encourage our customers and members to help provide meals for people across the area in need during the festive season.

"All we are asking is that people drop off one or more items into our food banks this Christmas and help make a real difference in their community."

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, sugar and cereals to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products to ensure people can maintain their dignity during times of crisis.

During Christmas 2013, Central England Co-operative Society trialled an in-store food bank collection and it was so successful that the society now has permanent food bank collection points in hundreds of its stores.

Central England Co-operative will also be supporting the Burton Mail’s Feed our Families campaign alongside its own Christmas food bank appeal.

Stores taking part include Stretton food store, Castle Park food store, Hatton food store, Repton Road food store in Willington and Ashby food store.

A full list of the stores taking part in the appeal can be found by visiting www.centralengland.coop/beingcoopy

Key items needed by foodbanks during the festive season: