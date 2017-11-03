The video will start in 8 Cancel

A collision between a car and a lorry caused traffic issues in Burton earlier this morning, Friday, November 3. There were no serious injuries reported and the drivers exchanged details.

Staffordshire Police were called at 9.50am to the incident on the A511 near to Wetmore Road, on the one-way system near to Halfords and opposite the Three Queen's Hotel.

There was debris on the road and further along the road at the junction with Horninglow Street, High Street and Bridge Street.

Elsewhere on the roads there is congestion on the A511 southbound at Ashby around B587 Nottingham Road/Nottingham Road.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix said there is congestion to B5006 Derby Road due to roadworks in the area.

