A charity which highlights the plight of the homeless is calling for a 'pop-up' shelter to be installed in Burton during the winter - and has issued an appeal for people's thoughts and support.

YMCA Burton is asking churches, community groups and volunteers to attend a meeting at Riverside Church next month, where the organisation will be setting out its plans for a proposed winter shelter which will help people forced to live on the streets in Burton from December to March.

The meeting will be to discuss possible venues, staffing, funding and volunteers, with people being urged to go along to see how they can help the homeless in their community this winter.

The YMCA Burton has contract for outreach work within the East Staffordshire area, but this does not include funding for a night shelter so additional funds would have to be raised for the shelter.

Elle Warrener, YMCA service development manager, said: "There is a need over the difficult winter period to offer safe and warm accommodation to support people living on the streets. We invite churches, local organisations and individuals who might want to get involved to this meeting in October."

The meeting will take place at the Riverside Church, in High St, Burton on Thursday, October 12 at 7.30pm.

