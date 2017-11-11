Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton-based beekeepers who sold honey made on the top of Coopers Square shopping centre in Burton have thanked shoppers for buying their goods.

Three keepers from the Burton and District Beekeepers' Association held their annual sale of pots of honey which was produced on top of one of Burton's shopping centres, at a stall in the centre itself.

The honey on sale was harvested from three individual hives on top of the centre, containing hundreds of thousands of honey bees.

Richard Matkin, one of the beekeepers who ran the stall and also one of the beehives on top of the shopping centre, said the day was very successful.

Mr Matkin said: "We take great care to keep the honey from those hives separate from that from other colonies so that we can label it as genuine Coopers Square honey.

"We had our annual stall in the centre to sell the honey along with other bee-related products.

"We had a very successful day, with a lot of interest from the public who are often genuinely surprised to learn that the honey was produced by bees not far from where they are standing.

"We sold virtually all our stock of honey and by arrangement with Coopers Square, 50p from each jar has been donated to the British Bee Keepers Association towards much-needed research."

The jars were sold for £3.50, with 50p of that sum being donated to beekeeping research, through the British Beekeepers Association, with a grand total of around £50 being handed over to help fund the important research into keeping bees safe.

