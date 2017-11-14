Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's Coopers Square shopping centre was evacuated this morning.

Hundreds of shoppers have been made to leave the centre and are currently waiting outside.

The incident is currently on-going. Initially all shoppers and staff were made to leave the complex in Burton town centre, although staff who work in the shops inside the centre were being allowed back in at 11.30am today and then shoppers on Tuesday, November 14.

Shoppers were made to leave and stand outside the main centre near the new Next store and in Station Street entrance, where Costa Coffee is based.

One shopper contacted the Burton Mail to say he had been inside the centre when he was told he must leave by staff. He said: "They have evacuated the centre. Everyone has been told to leave. I don't know what it all about."

One shopper said: "I tried going round to all four entrances and they’re all blocked off. They’ve just let staff in so hopefully we’ll be next."

Another said: "We were just in there and told to get out but the staff are back in now. No idea what it was for."

A spokesman for the centre was unavailable to comment as they were dealing with the incident. It is not yet known why the centre was cleared.