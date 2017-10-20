A man has admitted a raft of driving offences, including not having insurance or a valid test certificate for the care.

His case was among the latest to be dealt with at North Staffordshire Justice Centre:

Driving chargesvia the single justice procedure of driving a Ford Fiesta on St Peter’s Bridge otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and without an MoT certificate, all on March 6. He was also convicted of driving a Ford Fiesta in Sefton Close, Burton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without insurance, all on April 24.

He has been fined a total of £265 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months due to his repeat offending.

Without insurance

A woman was caught without insurance while driving. Lucy Lakin, 24, of Manor Road, Burton, has been convicted of using a Seat Ibiza on St Peter’s Bridge on February 11, without insurance.

She has been fined £660, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Without due care

A man has been found guilty of driving without due care. Jason Leach, 23, of Walkfield Avenue, Alrewas, was found guilty of driving a Suzuki Ignis in Church Lane, Fradley, on November 2 without due care and attention.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £500 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

No insurance

A man has admitted having no insurance. Dale Holland. 23, of Sharpley Road, Loughborough, admitted using a Suzuki Baleno in Patch Close, Burton, on February 26 without insurance.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Without due care

A woman was caught driving without due care. Amelia O’Toole, 35, of Hawfield Lane, Burton, was found guilty of driving a Dodge Pick-up without due care and attention in Horninglow Street and High Street, Burton, on February 23.

She has been fined £130 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with five points.

Without insurance

A man has admitted having no insurance. Michael Kirkland, 27, of Wheatlands, Midway, admitted using a Mercedes without insurance in Long Street, Burton, on February 19.

He has been fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Without due care

A woman has admitted driving without due care. Janet Tyres, 65, of Priorylands, Stretton, admitted driving a Toyota Auris without due care and attention in Rolleston Road, Burton, on January 28.

She has been fined £293 and ordered to pay £85 and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six points.