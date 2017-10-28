A student from Coton-in-the-Elms has been named learner of the year at Burton and South Derbyshire College - and now has his sights set on a career as a freelance videographer.

William Cheaney, 21, who studied Contemporary Creative Practice, was presented with the award at a graduation ceremony held at St George's Park on Friday, October 20. He received his BA Honours degree along with the award after he set up his own media company working as a videographer.

He said: "I chose to study level 3 Film and TV because I have always loved filming things. It was only when I had the chance to take part in work experience as part of the course that I realised I could make a career out of it.

"During my studies, I did a work placement with GSP Media, creating films for Motocross. This led to me setting up my own media company, Cheaney Media, as a freelance videographer.

"I have worked on global projects as far afield as Spain, Germany and Dubai. I have been sub-contracted to work for Kawasaki and have created videos for company including Continental, Forme Bikes and B&Q.

"I enjoy being creative and being able to interpret the subject in my own way. I will continue to develop my business."

William was given his award at the graduation ceremony when hundreds of students gathered to celebrate. The students wore full academic dress and paraded through the grounds of St George's Park before the formal proceedings.

Principal Dawn Ward CBE said: "The Higher Education Graduation Ceremony is a highlight of the College calendar, It has never been more important for people to ensure they have the high level skills necessary for success in the world of work. Continuing education with a Higher Education course at college is a fantastic way to advance career prospects and we wish our students all the best in their future careers."

The ceremony also saw the college presenting Paul Laffey, chief executive of the YMCA and founder of E2Exchange, Shalini Khemka, with honorary fellowships.