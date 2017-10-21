A heartbroken couple whose baby boy was stillborn have taken on a mammoth trek to thank staff who helped them cope.

Charlotte and Paul Broadhurst have completed their 120-mile walk to Snowdon, in Wales, from Fradley Junction to raise £800 for the Snowdrop Suite at Burton's Queen's Hospital, in Belvedere Road.

They received the devastating news that their son Myles Benjamin Broadhurst would be stillborn in November 2016 after a full-term pregnancy. The couple decided they wanted to raise money for the suite after receiving help and support from the team.

The walk started at Fradley and followed the canal system to the Welsh border. Once there, due to a lack of suitable walk ways, they drove to the base of Mount Snowdon and ascended the 3,300ft Welsh mountain to finish their challenge. The challenge was set to be completed in 10 days but they did it in seven.

The couple, from Handsacre, said: "The walk took seven days to complete and was quite enduring at times. The first day was the worst as we walked approximately 23 miles."

Charlotte and Paul had no indication through the pregnancy that anything was wrong. They went to hospital after Mrs Broadhurst felt Myles' movements in the womb were not like they normally were so she decided to get checked out.

Everything seemed normal until she was due to leave, which is when Myles' heart rate dropped. Despite the hospital staff's best efforts they could not save him.

While Mrs Broadhurst recovered with her husband and her family by her side, they spent some time in the Snowdrop Suite, which is designed to help people going through such experiences.

What is the Snowdrop Suite at Burton's Queen's Hospital?

The Snowdrop Suite offers vital support to parents in Burton grieving for their babies and helping them through one of the most heart-breaking times in their life.

The hospital supports grieving parents in a number of other ways including offering a private suite where bereaved parents can spend precious time with their baby and receive specialist support from the hospital's midwives.

Burton's Queen's Hospital also has a quiet room, which includes a giant image of a tree on the wall where parents can add a leaf bearing the name of their baby.

Special memory boxes are created and given to the parents to bring them comfort following the loss of their baby; these can include photographs of the baby along with castings of their hands and feet as well as little teddies and cushions.