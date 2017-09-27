There were delays on Burton Bridge earlier today, after a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm, today, September 27, on the bridge, which has been busier than normal due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge.

Police confirmed that no-one was injured in the crash.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "It was a very minor incident. Two vehicles bumped into each other on the bridge. The drivers both exchanged insurance details and went on their way.

"There were no road closures, and it was dealt with very quickly."

The vehicles had both left the scene by 2.45pm and traffic is believed to have coped well with the incident.