The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers setting off on their morning commute are being warned of a number of diversions which are in place on a major road, after a serious accident last night.

There are currently diversions on the A38 northbound and the A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

The multi vehicle accident is affecting traffic on the A38 Northbound at A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island).

The main carriageway is closed resulting in queuing traffic. The northbound closure has been reduced and is now just a main carriageway closure with an up and over diversion at the Toyota Island.

Across the other side on the A38 Southbound between A516 and A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) the road is also closed with a diversion in operation. Drivers are being encouraged to follow the black diamond symbol, exit the A38 and join the A516 southbound towards Hilton, before joining A50 eastbound then re-joining the A38.

Highways England reported this morning that police are continuing to deal with the collision.

It is not yet known how many people were involved and whether there were any injuries.

More to follow.