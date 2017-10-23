Motorists in Burton and North West Leicestershire are being warned about a number of incidents which are causing chaos on the roads this evening, Monday, October 23.

There are delays on the A5121 Wellington Road in Burton around the A5189 Shobnall Road and the B5017 Shobnall Road due to an earlier accident. The accident was reported as being near to Burton rail station and has resulted in slow traffic and tailbacks.

Elsewhere, the A42 northbound is also backed up with queuing traffic after an accident left one lane closed.

The incident is causing disruption between J12 B5006 Measham Road for Measham and Ashby and J13 A511/A512 Ashby Road for Ashby and Coalville.

Lane one of two is closed and drivers are being warned of an estimated travel time of around 30 minutes.