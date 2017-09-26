Financial support could be given to businesses suffering due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge, as Burton's MP holds crisis talks over the situation.

Tory MP Andrew Griffiths has admitted that the impact the closure is having on residents and businesses is "extremely serious". It comes after £6.1 million secured worth of funding to carry out urgent repairs. The work is being carried out by highways authority Staffordshire County Council, which is replacing rusted bearings. If they are not replaced a weight restriction will have to be introduced on the bridge.

It comes as it emerged that more workers will be working on the bridge from next week.

The bridge, which is one of the main routes in and out of Burton, has been closed since August 29 and will not reopen until the end of November. And it being shut is causing a nightmare for drivers and traders alike. It is also leading to shoppers staying away from the town which is hitting businesses, including shops and tax firms, hard.

Mr Griffiths has now held crisis talks with Staffordshire County Council chief executive John Henderson.

The Tory MP and Mr Henderson have visited the bridge and have spoken to the contractors Amey which is working on site.

Mr Griffiths said after the meeting: "While I recognise the repairs to St Peter’s Bridge are urgent and vital, the impact that the work is having on local residents and businesses is extremely serious.

"I am pleased that as of next week a second gang will be working on the bridge, which will increase to a third gang the following week. We need to do all we can to get the repair work done as soon as possible, but also see what more can be done to help the town centre businesses affected.

"I am grateful to John Henderson for meeting me so quickly to discuss all the options available to limit the impact. We must do all we can to get this work done as quickly and as painlessly as possible, and I am looking forward to the county council coming forward with further solutions."

Among the options discussed at the crisis talks were increasing the amount of hours worked, extra shifts at the weekend, the possible re-routing of roads to reduce congestion and also financial support for businesses.

Mr Griffiths added: "I know the county council have already made some parking in the town centre free. We need to send out the message that Burton’s pubs, shops and restaurants are open for business, and encourage people to support them in this period."