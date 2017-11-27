The video will start in 8 Cancel

Now Black Friday has passed, shoppers throughout Burton and South Derbyshire are already preparing for the next big retail experience in the shape of Cyber Monday.

The online shopping bonanza, falling this year on Monday, November 27, carries the same bargain benefits as Black Friday, but shopaholics can spend to their hearts' delight all from the comfort of their own homes.

For those who missed out on Black Friday, here's everything you need to know about Cyber Monday – including the best deals and where to find them.

Tesco

Tesco has announced it will be having 11 days' worth of Black Friday bargains this year – which covers Cyber Monday deals too.

Last year items in the sale included Dyson vacuums, LG and Samsung TVs, HP laptops and coffee machines.

Tesco Superstore can be found at St Peters Bridge, Burton.

Currys and PC World

Currys and PC World has confirmed it will have many deals on laptops, mobiles and tablets. The retailer has already set up its website in preparation for the big day and you can keep an eye out for when the bargains go live here .

Currys and PC World can be found in Wellington Road, Burton.

Amazon

Last year, online retailer Amazon spread its Black Friday deals over 12 days - with offers and bargains also falling on Cyber Monday.

Amazon's bargains have limited availability, so if you see something you fancy, you need to act quickly on the day.

John Lewis

John Lewis host sales which begin on Black Friday and run right up until Cyber Monday. Last year, prices were slashed across the board from perfumes, to homeware and electricals.

Game

Last year, Game slashed prices on FIFA 17 and PS4, although the retailer has not yet confirmed it will drop the price of FIFA 18 this year.

The highly anticipated game has an RRP of £49.99.

Game has a branch in Dame Paulet Walk, Burton.

Argos

Argos are offering discounts on a range of tablets, hover boards, vacuum cleaners, indoor furniture, toys and jewellery.

Argos can also be found in Station Street, Burton.

Very.co.uk

Very has offers on selected Beats by Dre in-ear headphones by £40 – bringing the total to just £49.99.

Instax

Instax has confirmed that the colourful Mini 9 , point-and-shoot Mini 70, the SP-2 instant printer, and the SQ10 hybrid camera will all go down in price from Black Friday up until Cyber Monday.

Sony

Sony have a huge range of PlayStation gaming deals up for grabs. The deals on the PlayStation store include all current platforms such as the PS4, PSVR, PS3 and PS Vita. Wolfenstein II, GT Sport and The Evil Within 2 are already down the £25.

Sony have also revealed that there will be new PS4 console deals, with different title combos down to £299.99 RRP.

New Look

New Look has launched 25 per cent off all items in all departments. The offer applies to all items including clothes, accessories and shoes. The deals are on offer now and will run up until 11:59pm on Cyber Monday.

New Look has a chain in Coopers Square shopping centre, Burton.

eBay

eBay take Cyber Monday very seriously – showcasing deals of up to 90 per cent off some items.

Customers can save on in-demand, high quality products, including tablets, smartphones, video game consoles, toys for kids and the latest clothing fashions.

Don't forget to sign up for eBay Deal Alerts to keep up to date on the latest discounted deals eBay Deals has to offer.

Cyber Monday tips

It's always handy to write a list of things you want before you start browsing. That way, you you get some research in to be sure what you're buying is a legitimate deal.

Bookmarking products and setting alarms before Cyber Monday gets underway also ensures customers are ready and first in line if there are online queues.

Check out retailers' social media accounts. Some stores may have posted additional offers and discount codes that could knock a few extra pounds off the total bill.

Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 27. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are considered to be the biggest shopping events of the year.