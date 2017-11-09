Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hartshorne cycling fanatic is hoping to make his two-wheeled dream reality by taking the plunge and launching his own bicycle workshop.

Geoff Girvan-Merryweather, 36, left his job in the media to launch The Vintage Bike Cartel, which specialises in vintage, classic and retro bikes.

He said: "It seems that people these days have had enough of big shops and chain stores and have started looking for smaller independents and artisan crafts.

"That is why we decided to start The Vintage Bike Cartel, to recreate that feeling of the guy in the village with a workshop who can fix your bike.

"More than that, I just hate to see how many old bikes get wasted despite being popular once restored - which is the main arm of what we do - bringing these old bikes back to life.

"We source the bikes from all over the UK, and try to keep them as original as possible, but bring them back to life and make them ready to ride.

"With a few tweaks these old road bikes can be lovely to ride, and being made of steel makes them so comfortable to ride for a day out, plus many riders with modern bikes often use one for training or winter riding."

Based from his home, Geoff’s workshop is like stepping back in time for any cycling fan, with rows of bikes on display dating from the 1950s upwards and all made of steel, plus tons of parts old and new.

He said: "I discovered my love for the old bikes a few years back when I bought an old Raleigh Pro Race for training. I upgraded to a modern aluminium and carbon bike, but found myself going back to the old one too.

"I soon started collecting and restoring the old racers for myself which was when I realised there was a big community of vintage bike fans out there.

"Three years ago I discovered the Eroica series of vintage races around the world, including the one up the road in Bakewell - after making a few bikes for friends to take part, The Vintage Bike Cartel was born.

"With the help of these same friends, I started to source and rescue these old bikes before stripping them down and bringing them back to life.

"I wanted to bring the vintage cycling scene to everyone, including people who might only have a modest budget - but we can still build them a bike to their own specification.

"In a short space of time, we have already built around 50 bikes, some of which may have just gone for scrap without our intervention, but now they are ready to be used again and happy in a new home."

Being based in the East Midlands, it is no surprise that many of Geoff’s bike are from British manufacturers like Carlton and Raleigh who had factories in Nottingham and Worksop. But it is the handmade bikes from small builders that really stir the soul.

Geoff said: "When we get a bike from one of the old local independents like Mercian, Bromwich, Alan Richards or Henry Burton you can really feel the quality and time that goes into making them.

"These bikes were all made by hand and often by one man - I just love that, to think of all the work that goes into them, and now I feel like I am putting my stamp on them by getting them ready to ride again.

"The other thing we do a lot of is photographs, we take pictures of all the stages of restoration and share them with our followers on Facebook - that way any buyer can see the work that has gone into their bike. Our page also gives bike fans a place to chat about their own bikes too."

Geoff also believes in being available to his customers simply to talk bikes or offer advice.

He said: "Being bike-mad I love to chat about bikes and many customers come and have a brew at the workshop - some even stop by on club runs to say hello and see what old bikes are in.

"We also do a fair bit of servicing for our customers on both old and new bikes, and we have even done a few adaptations for riders with a specific need.

"I recently adapted an old Dawes for a customer who had suffered a stroke, he struggled to maintain stability when using the old down tube shifters, so we moved things around and fitted some bar mounted ones - he was so grateful to be able to ride more easily.

"It is all part of going the extra mile really, which is why we often offer to collect a customer’s bike for service and deliver it too, but this is only the start for us hopefully; we have got lots of plans ahead!

"We want people to know we are there for their cycling needs at any time too, if you have got a weekend of riding ahead and discover a fault on a Friday for example - give us a shout and we will do our best to get the workshop open right away for you."

If you fancy seeing what the Vintage Bike Cartel is all about, go to their website: www.vintagebikecartel.co.uk or look for them on Facebook. You can call Geoff on 07983393383