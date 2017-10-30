The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The condition of a cyclist who was involved in a collision with a Porsche in Burton has improved over the weekend.

Staffordshire Police said the 24-year-old man who was involved in the accident in Wellington Road, near the Beefeater pub, is now "poorly but stable" as he continues his recovery in hospital.

The man was on his bike when he collided with a Porsche Macan at 5.54am on Thursday, October 26.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, where he was transferred to the critical care unit. He had injuries to his head and a broken right leg.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team were sent to the scene after the initial call had reported that the man had suffered a possible broken leg.

However, when the crew arrived the man was "almost unconscious" and had an "obvious head injury." He was taken to the trauma unit at the Birmingham hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of October 26.