A group of dancing queens who learned to strut their stuff at a Burton dance school have come SECOND in a UK contest which saw them beat 137 other acts.

There were jazz hands all around when the Stacey Jones Dance Academy (SJDA) took to the stage in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The eight youngsters, who were taught everything they know by dance teacher and mother-of-one Stacey Jones, impressed judges and wowed the 3,000 strong audience with their jazz and modern style dance to pop queen Madonna's Material Girl.

Stacey, 31, of Branston, got her love for dance from her late grandmother Joan Ross, a well-known and much-loved dancer in the Church Gresley community. Now Stacey is inspiring youngsters in the town the way she was influenced by Joan.

She said: "The whole thing was just a whirlwind and I am still in shock but the girls worked so hard and really deserve it.

"We entered the beginners' category but this was not by any stretch of the imagination a tiny competition. We were competing against people from Scotland and Wales and made it through to compete against the best 10 dance acts in the UK. It was amazing.

"Three of the students only started with me in April and we created the squad in May. They were all between seven and 10 and the youngest turned seven on the day of the finals.

"It was very emotional because I genuinely didn’t think we would even get placed. I had hoped for fifth, but when fifth, fourth and third were called I thought we had no chance.

"When I heard our name the feeling was immense. We were just over the moon. So much sweat and tears went into this but it was all worthwhile."

For Stacey, the win was very emotional and she had only one thing on her mind when they called out SJDA’s name.

She said: "I cried and called my granddad straight away; we were both just sobbing down the phone. As soon as it sunk in me and the girls were screaming our heads off and I lost my voice!

"They were practising so hard and I was teaching them extra sessions for free.

"The competition is led by Craig and Patty Warmby, who are incredible and work on the TV programme Dance Moms. Their son and daughter are currently choreographers on The X Factor. Those judges are on TV and famous as we speak so it was massive."

Stacey's crew got a further surprise when some of the girls were invited to train in TV and West End star Jennifer Ellison’s summer school.

Stacey said: "It was an incredible mouth-hitting-the-floor kind of moment. It is such a confidence boost for the girls and I am so proud because I feel like I am doing something different. These kids have such love and passion for dance at seven years old and I want them to know they can make it in the big wide world if they work hard.

"I want to inspire girls to believe in themselves and I feel mega blessed that they have found passion because I believe in them. Plus it is great that they are in here doing something they love instead of out on the streets."

When Stacey is not busy tapping her twinkletoes at the academy, which is based at Queen Street Community Centre in Burton, she spends time doing charity work and teaches her students that not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to dance.

Her generous nature has seen her kick off a fund-raising drive to give the patients on Burton’s Queen's Hospital's children’s ward a good Christmas.

She said: "All of the kids have got really behind it and I think kindness is so important. We are raising as much as possible in the hope of giving youngsters on the children’s ward a good Christmas."

To donate to the Christmas fund-raiser, go to www.gofundme.com/staceyjonesburtonhospital