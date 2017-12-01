The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton school has two exciting job opportunities for people looking for a career in education.

De Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, is looking to appoint an "enthusiastic and versatile" person for the role of head of year.

The successful applicant will help create positive ethos and establish high standards in achievement, behaviour and attendance.

The candidate should possess excellent interpersonal skills, construct relationships with staff, parents and students, and become actively involved in activities both within school and externally.

All prospective candidates are welcome to visit the academy and meet with members of the team. Staff say the successful applicant will feel part of the community and of a "warm and friendly" environment in which to educate young people.

Employee reward packages will be available, including car leasing discounts and independent travel consultants.

To apply for this role, please complete a support staff application form by clicking here. Please note completed applications should be received by 9:00am on the closing date.

Closing date: Friday, December 8, 2017

Interview date: Friday, December 15, 2017

The school is also looking for a janitor to join its team.

The individual must have a driving licence, be well organised and work under the direction of site supervisor.

This combined role encompasses the provision of on-site support and security for community use at the academy as well as the routine cleaning and caretaking tasks associated with a janitorial role, ensuring that the premises are left secure at the end of the day.

All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy and meet members of the team.

To apply for this role, please complete a support staff application form. Click apply for further details. Please note completed applications should be received by 9:00am on the closing date.

Closing date: Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Interview date: Tuesday, December 12, 2017