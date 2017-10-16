The 39-year-old woman from Burton has been accused of stealing more than £5,000 in items from her employers over a two-year period.

Carle Perkins, of Outwoods Street has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where she denied theft from her employer in the town.

Perkins has pleased not guilty to stealing various items exceeding £5,000 in value from the chemist Dean and Smedley, in Horninglow Road.

Magistrates sitting in Derby heard that the alleged incident happened between November 30, 2015, and February 28, 2017.

Perkins is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on October 30 before her trial date is set. She answers unconditional bail until that date.

