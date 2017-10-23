An accident involving a car and a lorry is causing major delays on a busy road near Burton.

Drivers heading on the M42 southbound, in Leicestershire, this morning, Monday, October 23, are warned of slow traffic between J11 A42 for Burton and J10 A5 for Tamworth.

There is also congestion on the A42 to J12 B5006 Measham Road between Measham and Ashby.

This is due to an accident involving a car and lorry and one lane of two was closed earlier this morning as a result. All lanes have now reopened but there are long delays.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix travel time is currently around 70 minutes.

A vehicle fire is also causing problems on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire at J29 A617/A6175 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

The exit slip road has been closed with queueing traffic. Drivers are urged to head up to the roundabout as they leave the carriageway.