Staffordshire's deputy police and crime commissioner Sue Arnold is making herself homeless for a weekend - but it's all in a good cause.

Mrs Arnold is to take part in her second ever sleep-out next month - to be organised by the YMCA - after braving the elements in the castle grounds in Tamworth last year.

The event, which will take place this year across the weekend of Friday, November 10, in Tamworth, and Saturday, November 11, in Burton, will give people the opportunity to find out for themselves the realities of homelessness.

Volunteers sleeping rough in Tamworth will walk the 14 miles to Burton, camping out either in the tunnels of Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton's Market Place.

Mrs Arnold explained her reasons for signing up again after taking part in last year’s event: "There's two reasons, firstly the possible criminal impact that being homeless may have on the individual, especially becoming a victim of crime due to their vulnerability in the circumstances they find themselves.

"Secondly, how close any of us, regardless of position or status, are to becoming homeless. A case study locally where a gentleman lost his wife, spiralled into depression and ultimately lost his job and the vicious circle of being unable to pay the bills, alone without focus he began to wander the streets."

During last year’s sleep-out, Mrs Arnold raised £1,000 and aims to beat that record this year by sharing her appeal through social media pages.

Mrs Arnold will be taking part with her husband, John Arnold, and the pair have encouraged anybody thinking about volunteering to join in and raise funds and awareness for those worse off.

She added: "I would highly recommend and encourage that they take one night of their lives and walk and sleep in the feet of the less fortunate. In winter, sleeping rough can mean death, the average age of death for a homeless woman is 43, and a man, 46."

She recommended volunteers to don ski wear, plenty of layers and a waterproof cover in case of rain.

Paul Laffey, the chief executive of the YMCA in Burton said: "Huge thanks to Sue Arnold and her husband John for signing up once again to do the YMCA sleep-out. They are both passionate about supporting vulnerable people, and have participated in lots of fund-raising efforts in supporting the YMCA.

"It's fantastic to have the support of people of diverse backgrounds support in the annual sleep-out from families with young children, grandparents, business people and community leaders.

"I wish Sue and John very success with their fund-raising efforts, and hope that with friends, family and their wider networks they continue to increase awareness of homelessness, and raise vital funds. Their contribution will make a huge difference to many homeless lives."

Anybody interested in donating to Mrs Arnold's dedicated fund-raising page can do so by visiting online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=suearnold .