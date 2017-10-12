A busy Derbyshire road was closed for an hour earlier this morning after a car hit a cow.

Both lanes of Derby Road, near Hilton were closed at around 7am this morning, causing traffic congestion on the road connecting to Hatton.

The incident happened close to the junction of Malthouse Lane on the road heading into Hilton.

Traffic monitoring website, Inrix has confirmed that the accident has been cleared and the road reopened, with traffic coping well, despite the road closure.

Elsewhere on the roads, there is queuing traffic on the A444 Stapenhill Road in Winshill, and further delays in Stapenhill, between St Peter’s Bridge and the Ashby Road, due to the closure of the bridge in Burton.