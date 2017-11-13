Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year once again with Christmas fast approaching and that can only mean one thing - Derek's Tree is coming back to Burton for the 23rd consecutive year.

The festive tree gives Christmas presents to needy children who would otherwise go without, and last year a staggering 4,000 gifts worth an estimated £56,000 were distributed to children.

Derek's Tree will be officially launched on Sunday, November 19, in Coopers Square shopping centre, opposite Marks and Spencer, and volunteers will be on hand from 10am to 4pm. It will coincide with the official turning-on of the Christmas lights in Burton town centre.

Volunteers will then be there every week in the run-up to Christmas from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The festive initiative sees a tree filled with Christmas tags with the name of a child who has very little and a gift they would like. Kind-hearted shoppers then pick a tag and buy the present for the youngster so they get something under tree on Christmas Day.

The event was the brainchild of veteran fund-raiser Derek Liddle, of Main Street, Branston.

Mr Liddle said: "We go to different charities, we deal with 18 in total, as well as refuges, to find out what children are under their care and won't get much for Christmas. We have cards and hang them on the tree.

"The general public come along and pick a tag to buy a present for that child. If we do not do this then the child will not get anything. We handed out £56,000 worth of gifts last year and we collected presents for three weeks. We wrap all the presents up so we know what is inside of them and then deliver them to the children."

How the tree works

The tree is located directly in the middle of Coopers Square shopping centre and there are always volunteers on hand to help shoppers out.

The first task is identifying which present to buy and which child to buy for. There is always plenty of choice on the tree. Requests from the children vary, and generally the value of the items requested are between £5 and £20.

Shoppers have the luxury of choice, and can choose an item they can both afford, and know where they can find the item to buy it.

After picking the tag which is right for you, the next task is to buy the gift. You can choose to do it right there and then, or take the tag away and come back at a later date – the volunteers will tell you when the deadline is.

Once the present has been purchased, take it back, along with the original tag, to the volunteers who will wrap the gift for you, and do the rest to ensure it gets to the correct child.

Then it is time to sit back and enjoy your own Christmas, knowing that you have brought some real happiness to a child in need.

There are other ways to help, with organiser Derek Liddle always welcoming support from people able to help charitable shoppers and wrap up the gifts.

Businesses can get involved too. Cash donations are always welcome and will be used to buy additional presents for youngsters. Any financial donations can also be used to buy the large amounts of wrapping paper needed for all the presents.

