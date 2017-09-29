A man who fled from Sudbury prison because he was missing his young daughter has had his sentence for absconding cut by senior judges.

Simon Michael Lander, 38, walked out of the open prison because he wanted to see his seven-year-old daughter.

After becoming increasingly frustrated due to the distance between the Derbyshire prison and his family home in Kidderminster and having his requests for home leave turned down, Lander walked out on May 16 this year.

He travelled to Kidderminster to see his daughter, but was caught by police 24 hours later as he went shopping for a pair of jeans.

He had originally been due for release on November 12 after serving a sentence of three years and one month.

Instead, Lander found himself in Derby Crown Court in June, where he admitted escaping from custody the previous month - and was handed eight more months behind bars.

He challenged his punishment at the Court of Appeal arguing it was "far too tough".

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, sitting with Lord Justice Hickinbottom and Mr Justice Nicol, accepted that eight months was "excessive".

She said Lander was guilty of a "spontaneous escape from an open prison which was motivated by a wish to see his young child for a short period of time".

His sentence was halved to four months, which means he should be released soon after Christmas.

The original jail term was passed at Worcester Crown Court in April last year for an offence of racially aggravated criminal damage.

