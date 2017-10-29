A disco aimed at raising money for a leading Alzheimer's charity will take place in Newhall in the run-up to Christmas.

Swadlincote-based company Star Light Discos are set to hold the event on December 16 with all proceeds going towards the charity.

Attendees can expect a fancy dress competition, with the best dressed receiving a prize, and a raffle.

The annual disco, now in its third year, is held in honour of Amy Hart, the late mother of Star Light Discos managing director John Hart, who died of the disease in 2014.

The event will start at 7pm at Newhall Social Club, in High Street, Swadlincote, and will end at midnight.

Tickets will cost £1 for adults and £2.50 for children. All proceeds raised will go towards the Alzheimer's Society, which aims to improve the quality of life of people affected by dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.