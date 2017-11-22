Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stretton DJ has taken advantage of his night-owl lifestyle by capturing Burton in a way that many don't get to see – after dark.

Phil Grainger, a DJ and freelance graphic designer, kick-started his photography business the 'Developing Photographer' six weeks ago after developing a keen eye for taking pictures.

The 28-year-old, of Stretton, said he has always had an interest in photography but never had the chance to pick up a camera - until his job started keeping him up through the night.

Over the last few weeks, Phil and his camera have been exploring Burton in the hours after sundown – even more so now the evenings are getting darker earlier.

He said: "It probably has a lot to do with being a DJ because I spend a lot of time awake at night.

"I see things in a way that people don't get to see so I figured why not take pictures of them."

Originally from Tamworth, Phil now lives in Stretton and says The Washlands is his favourite place to photograph.

"I love to go down by The Washlands. It's great and a nice place to go and chill."

"In general it's a way to capture what I see that other people don't. It's my view of everything.

"There's a lot of beauty in and around the town once the sun goes down that the majority of people don't get to see."

For more information on the Developing Photographer, visit https://thedevelopingphotographer.co.uk/.