A dog grooming salon is to start business out of a former garage as new plans are approved. East Staffordshire Borough Council has made the latest decisions:

Fairview, 8 Horton Avenue, Stretton - Change of use of existing garage for use as a dog grooming salon – approved.

The Stables, The Balk, Tutbury - Pruning of a Russian Oak tree away from garage roof – approved.

Hollytree Barn, Lucepool Lane, Woodhouses, Yoxall - Prior approval for the conversion of an agricultural building to form a home – refused.

Land adjacent to Gate Inn Public House, Main Street, Burton - Outline application for the erection of two homes including details of access – approved.

Derby Road, Stretton - Erection of a pair of semi-detached homes – refused.

39 Foston Avenue, Burton - Erection of a single storey side extension – approved.

62 Monk Street, Tutbury - Pollarding of one ash tree – approved.

Cruachan House, Dunstall Road, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a double height oak framed porch to front elevation, single storey rear extension and roof alterations to include a replacement rear dormer – approved.

Queens Hospital, Belvedere Road, Burton - Continued use of temporary car park granted under planning permission P/2012/00825 as a permanent car park – approved.

Brick Barn, Lower Hoar Cross Road, Woodmill, Yoxall - Conversion of barn to form home including single storey rear extension, extension to residential curtilage and installation of septic tank – refused.

The Bungalow (derelict), Hanbury Hill, Hanbury - Erection of a replacement detached home and detached double garage - approved.

19 Pinfold Close, Tutbury - Removal of one fir tree, one quercus ilex tree and crown reduction to three yew trees – approved.

