Motorists setting off on their morning commute are being warned about disruption on a major route after an incident involving four lorries closed a stretch of the M1 in Derbyshire.

There is currently queuing traffic on the M1 Northbound between J29 A617/A6175 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J30 A616 / A6135 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

A broken down lorry has been hit near J29a while it had stopped in lane one (of four), the road was closed just before 6.30am.

Five people have been injured in the multi-vehicle crash and are being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews from Staveley and Bolsover attended the incident and cut a person from their vehicle.

Three casualties were reported as "walking wounded" and are being treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is believed some patients will be transported to hospital, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The crash is causing a "large amount of traffic disruption", Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have said and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes until the road is clear.

There is a diversion in operation and drivers are being told to follow Hollow Triangle. Exit at J29 onto the A617 westbound. At the A61/A617 roundabout take the A61 northbound. At the next roundabout take A619 eastbound and continue to the next roundabout. Take the A616 westbound and continue to re-join the M1 at J30.