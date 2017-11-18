Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been banned from the roads after reaching speeds of up to 110mph on the A38 in Burton.

Ben Stronach was 40mph over the legal 70mph speed limit when his Volkswagen Golf sped down the carriageway. As well as a driving ban he was slapped with a hefty court fine.

It comes as another motorist, Anthony Bartle, was seen driving his Jaguar down the same stretch of road at 104mph.

He was also slapped with a fine but AVOIDED a driving ban because it would affect his firm on which his employees rely.

Staffordshire Police has released a check list of points drivers must consider before they start their journeys to avoid speeding fines.

Stronach, aged 28, of Dimbles Lane, Lichfield, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle under Lyme, where he admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A38 at Burton on May 2, exceeding the 70mph limit by driving at 110mph.

He has been fined £420 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £42 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 30 days.

Bartle, aged 45, of Mitchell Road, Bedworth, appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court to admit driving a Jaguar on the A38 at Burton on April 25 while exceeding the 70mph speed limit, driving at 104mph.

He has been fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with six points adding to the points already on his licence, leading to an automatic driving ban. However he escaped a totting-up disqualification as the court found exceptional hardship as the ban would impact his company and employees would lose employment.

Staffordshire Police has released information to cut down on the need for speed.

Always:

Plan your journey and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drive at an appropriate speed for the road and the weather conditions.

Stay calm and avoid conflict with other road users.

Keep an eye on your speedometer.

Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Remember that speed limits are a maximum, not a target.

Maintain the speed limits during both day and night.

Don't be pressurised by tailgaters to speed.

Exceeding the legal speed limit is an offence for which a fine and penalty points are mandatory. However wherever possible, subject to the driver being eligible and the offence warranting it, police say they would prefer to offer a diversionary course to educate drivers. Not all drivers are eligible for this alternative.

The course aims to change attitudes to speed and subsequently seeks to alter driver behaviours, making them more aware of the results of speeding and so preventing them from speeding in future. These measures are in place to help reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads, as excessive speed is a major contributory factor in road collisions and casualties.