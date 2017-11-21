Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorist Frank Lane was caught driving at 82mph in a 70mph speed limit on the A38, North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard.

A38 speeder

Frank Lane, 66, of Castlecroft, Norton Canes, Cannock, admitted driving a BMW on the A38 in Burton on March 12, exceeding the 70mph speed limit by driving at 82mph.

He was fined £378 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £37 victim surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Train fare

A man was found guilty of avoiding paying his train fare. It was proved in his absence that Joel Lynch, 26, of Uxbridge Street, Burton, travelled between Burton and Tamworth without paying his £8 fare on February 8.

He has been ordered to pay £8 compensation, with £130 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Without due care

A man has admitted a driving offence. Terence Channer, 48, of Brownhill Road, Catford, London, admitted driving a BMW in Union Street, Burton, on August 18 without due care and attention.

He has been fined £243 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four points.

Without insurance

A man has been banned from driving for an insurance offence. Kotai Tamas, 39, of Carlton Street, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra in Derby Road at the junction with Horninglow Street, Burton, on January 20, without insurance.

He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Car parking

A man has been caught driving without due care. It was proved in his absence that Adeola Olurin (male), 24, of Swaledale Court, Alvaston, Derby, drove an Audi in Coopers Square shopping centre car park without due care and attention on July 22.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence has been endorsed with three points.