A 54-year-old who crashed into two vehicles as he performed an overtaking manoeuvre on St Peter's Bridge was driving with an expired provisional licence and no insurance, a court has heard.

Stewart Waldron, of Shannon Approach, Burton, was overtaking in his Ford Focus in the middle of the carriageway when he crashed into Kia Sorrento travelling in the same direction and a Citroen Berlingo driving in the opposite direction, magistrates were told.

He has now been banned from the roads.

Waldron appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus without due care and attention on St Peter’s Bridge on December 10, last year.

He also admitted driving without insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without an MoT certificate, and failing to stop and failing to report the incident.

The court heard that the crash happened at 1pm on December 10 and the collision blocked the main road in and out of town for some considerable time causing tailbacks for Christmas shoppers.

Waldron was driving his Focus along St Peter's Bridge towards Stanton Road and was overtaking traffic when it happened, the court heard.

At the time, traffic was also travelling in the opposite direction and there was insufficient room for Waldron's vehicle to be travelling in the centre of the carriageway.

All three vehicles were damaged with the Citroen being a potential write-off.

Waldron failed to stop and exchange details with the drivers of the Kia and the Citroen and also failed to report the collision to the police, the court heard.

Officers were called and attended the scene and enquiries ensued, which resulted in the driver of the Focus being traced and interviewed in connection with the crash.

Enquiries found that Waldron was the holder of an expired provisional licence and was driving without supervision or L plates. He also did not hold valid insurance and had an expired MOT certificate.

The court heard the road surface was in good condition and was dry, with good visibility at the time.

Waldron has been fined a total of £480 and also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

At the time of the crash, the Burton Mail reported that drivers were being asked to use Burton Bridge, due to heavy traffic at the Orchard Street junction, as well as Manor Road to Woodland Road on the A444.