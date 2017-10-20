A driver who was left with a damaged car and out of pocket after driving over one of Burton's notorious potholes has successfully settled out of court.

David Foster has claimed back around £800 from Staffordshire County Council after the bearings on his car were damaged as he drove down Derby Road last April.

The tarmac had come loose from a grate in the road which caused damage to the wheel on the passenger side of his Seat car.

After originally contacting the council and saying he "got nowhere", the 64-year-old, of Moira, put a claim into the small claims court for £248 for the damage to his car, plus the costs of train journeys when he was without a vehicle and £500 for distress and inconvenience.

Mr Foster said the county council eventually settled out of court but is advising others in the same situation to do the same.

The father-of-two told the Burton Mail: "I tackled the council as I wanted them to be held responsible for the damage. I took them to the small claims court and they settled out of court for the damage to the car as well as the distress and inconvenience it caused.

"I would urge people in the same situation to take it to the small claims court, just do it and don't back down. The council was hanging onto the claim and it was not going anywhere. I took the council on and I won. If they can do it to me they can do this to other people.

"Burton is horrendous for potholes. The council asked for some of the streets which are particularly bad and I have passed them on but we are still waiting for them to be repaired."

Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said the authority was aware of concerns over the potholes.

She said: "We know that potholes are a concern to people and our highways crews make every effort to fix them as soon as possible.

"We do have a huge road network here in Staffordshire, with around 6,000km of roads and our crews fix around 20,000 potholes every year. Every pothole is programmed for repair in accordance with the level of risk it presents to road users, with busier roads and the most severe potholes given priority.

"Our highways department, insurers and legal team are committed to ensuring people receive fair but appropriate insurance payouts and that any claims are dealt with as efficiently as possible. In some cases, an increase in the number of claims the team receives means that claims can take slightly longer to process."

Increase in cars damaged by potholes

Figures have revealed that damage caused to cars due to potholes has increased by almost a third - and drivers in Burton are among those worst hit.

Crumbling roads in the town has earned Burton a reputation as one of the most potholed areas in the country and it seems we are not alone as new figures have shown that pothole damage is on the increase across England, rising by almost a third in the last 12 months.

Roadside assistance firm the RAC said it attended 3,565 call outs between April and June to motorists whose cars had been damaged due to potholes. They were called to stranded drivers suffering broken suspension springs, damaged shock absorbers and distorted wheels after they had driven over a pothole.

This compares to just 2,275 pothole-related calls for help during the same period in 2016 - a 31 per cent spike in damage.