Drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit across South Derbyshire are among the latest cases to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Exceeding the limit

Gavin Lockley, 47, of no fixed address, admitted exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 36mph in Burton Road, Midway, on March 3. He was fined £146 with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Speeding car

A woman has admitted speeding. Lesley Mansfield, 54, of Main Street, Thringstone, Leicestershire, admitted exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 38mph in Burton Road, Woodville, on March 9. She was fined £153 with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three points.

Exceeding the speed limit

Dawn Stannard, 58, of Middleton Street, Leicester, admitted exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 36mph in Burton Road, Woodville, on February 12. She was fined £50 with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three points.

Without insurance

A man was caught without insurance. Alan Thompson, 39, of Meadow View Road, Newhall, drove an Audi in High Street, Woodville, without insurance on April 4. He was fined £660 with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

String of driving offences

Ashley Wood, of Coleshill Road, Atherstone, drove a Fiat in Oversetts Road, Swadlincote, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on April 3. He was fined £660 with £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Assaulting a woman

A woman has admitted assault. Teresa Brown, 54, of Blackpool Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on May 22. She has been made the subject of a 24 month conditional discharge. She will also abide by a five-year restraining order. She has been ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

