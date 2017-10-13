A safety watchdog which works to protect Burton drivers has told how prosecutions for motorists using their phones behind the wheel spiked in the county after new laws came into force.

Michelle Shaker from Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership has spoken out about the future of new legislation after recent research suggested millions of Britons may still be breaking the law by using their phone behind the wheel.

Since March 1, drivers who use a phone face receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine - up from the previous penalty of three points and a £100 fine.

While 89 per cent of the 1,727 drivers surveyed by the RAC said they were aware of the law change, 26 per cent of those who knew of the tougher penalties admitted to regularly using their device behind the wheel.

If the results were mimicked across 40 million UK drivers, it could mean 9.2 million motorists are habitually breaking the law, with the figure potentially even higher if it includes the 11 per cent of drivers who said they were unaware of the change in the law.



RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said the situation "remains dire" a year after research revealed the illegal use of mobile phones by drivers was at "epidemic proportions".

He said: "It is clear we have a hard core of persistent offenders who believe they can get away with it by continuing to flout the law every day.

"More has to be done to educate drivers that any use of a phone at the wheel is both illegal and presents both a mental and a physical distraction that could ultimately cause a crash and the loss of life.

"The government, and indeed all those who campaign on road safety, need to impress on drivers the dangers of being distracted at the wheel and the consequences of using a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

"Drivers need to take more responsibility when they get behind the steering wheel and think seriously about whether choosing to pick up a mobile phone is really worth the risk."

The research, carried out for the RAC's Report on Motoring 2017, found the number of drivers who admit to making or receiving calls illegally had fallen by a quarter in the past year.

But the illegal use of mobile phones by drivers was named as the number one concern for motorists surveyed, with 16 per cent citing it as their top worry from a list of 23 common concerns.

Mr Williams added: "The numbers of drivers still using their hand-held phones at the wheel remains at epidemic levels and is a serious problem for society. The government, police and road safety organisations still have a huge job to do to end the hand-held mobile phone menace."

(Image: Getty)

Michelle said: "When new legislation was introduced earlier this year to increase the fine and penalty points imposed on drivers if caught using a mobile phone while driving, we saw a spike in the number of penalties being issued as part of the national awareness campaign.

"Moving forward, enforcement of the new law is about ensuring that motorists understand the level of risk in using a mobile phone while driving and most importantly in changing their behaviour to prevent them from exposing others to their risk.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk

"Some of our community speed watch volunteers are keen to keep their roads safe for everyone and have identified that road safety isn’t just about monitoring speeding vehicles."Recently our groups have been monitoring the number of drivers using a hand held device and are reporting back to us on whether drivers have taken heed of the new law."At this stage we are only monitoring the data captured by the volunteers. In the future we may send warning letters or an educational leaflet alerting drivers of the dangers."