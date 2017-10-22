Fund-raising Dunelm head office staff were greeted by colleagues at the firm's Burton branch as they took a break from a charitable bike ride which saw them visit 14 sites over six days.

The bike ride was part of a week-long charity event launched by the home furnishing retailer to raise funds for leading family support charity, Home-Start. Colleagues from around the business contributed to a total of 20,000 miles through a range of activities including hiking, running and cycling from October 8 to 14.

Events included static bike rides and bake sales in stores, hiking up Mount Snowdon and a bed-push at the company's Leicestershire store support centre.

Tracey Harris, from Home-Start South Derbyshire, said, "The support Home-Start has had from Dunelm has been fantastic.

"Life can be very difficult for families, and it's really important that Home-Start is there to work with all those families who need us. Thank you to Adrian, Carl, Tim and Ben, as well as to all the Dunelm teams for their support of Home-Start South Derbyshire and Home-Starts right across the country."

The 20,000 miles for Home-Start fund-raising week follows last month's announcement that Dunelm has raised more than £280,000 in the first year of its charity partnership with Home-Start. In November 2016 Dunelm announced a two-year fund-raising partnership to support the charity's life-changing work with vulnerable families.

Home-Start South Derbyshire helps many families needing support. The group's next volunteer training course starts on November 1. Further information is available by contacting Tracey Harris onn 01283 210107 or emailing tharris@homestartsouthderbyshire for an application form or an informal chat.

Supporters can find out more by logginng on at www.home-start.org.uk/fundraisers/20000-miles-for-homestart.