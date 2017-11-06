Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trade unionists have stepped up the fight to stop the proposed merger between Derby and Burton NHS trusts with a mass lobby of local councillors.

Members of the Burton-based East Staffordshire Trade Union Council have continued their ongoing protests against the controversial link-up by canvassing the opinions of councillors.

The trade union council have contacted East Staffordshire Borough Councillors and Staffordshire County Councillors to try and establish their views and stance on plans to merge Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

William Walker, secretary of East Staffordshire Trade Union Council, said feedback received so far had revealed concerns about the proposed move.

Mr Walker said: "We want to thank the councillors who responded to the letter from health campaigners in the area. These responses show that the takeover has generated strong feelings across the political spectrum.

"However it is extremely concerning that so many of our elected representatives cannot take the time to respond to correspondence and declare their views on what is such an important issue."

The council has so far contacted 19 councillors, with six showing some concerns or opposing the merger altogether, while a further three responded but did not declare a position on the issue, and the other ten are yet to respond.

In the letter addressed to the respective councillors, the group has raised a series of potential issues of concern for trade council members if the merger goes ahead as planned.

The Burton Mail has seen a copy of the letter sent to councillors, which details the group's concerns about the proposed plans. It reads:

"We believe that the acquisition in its current form will lead to:

Concerns over loss of services at Burton hospital;

Threats to staff jobs, terms and conditions;

A lack of transparency in the process;

Proposals to increase levels of privatisation;

Further pressure to remaining hospital services."

We are calling for:

A halt to the takeover until there has been proper public scrutiny and a review;

No further privatisation of remaining services;

Guarantees over staff terms, conditions and jobs;

No cuts to services at Burton hospital."

A spokesman from the Burton hospital trust has said: "Both Burton hospitals and Derby Teaching hospitals have met regularly with local people, staff and stakeholders as part of the proposed merger process, to assure them on the benefits for patients, and we have been fully transparent, as evidenced by the Outline Business Case being available in full on the joint website and by the depth of conversations we are having with people at our recent public meetings.

"We will publish a full response to these concerns, but we have and continue to be clear that there are no plans for widespread redundancies or for privatisation of existing clinical services."

The trade union council has actively campaigned against the merger since the scheme was first suggested.

In August, members organised an anti-merger march from Queen's Hospital, in Burton, through the town centre and onto the Washlands, where a rally was held and speakers voiced their reasons for opposing the plan.

