The Eaton Foundation has launched a petition of its own for a shelter or the homeless to be opened in the area for rough sleepers in Burton and Uttoxeter.

A spokesman said: "This is important because it is a growing issue in the local area and needs to be recognised. Every week there are more homeless people on the streets in the cold and rain with nowhere to go.

"This has a huge impact on their mental health and general health. This shelter would give homeless people a place to sleep for the night, out of the harsh winter weather."

The foundation has been looking at disused buildings in the town that could be transformed to a shelter, including the former Magistrate's Court in Horninglow Street that closed last year.

The Eaton Foundation was set up by Alex Eaton in August 2013. He set it up in memory of his father, Neil, who died in July of the same year.

Neil Eaton struggled with addition, mental health issues and homelessness for much of his life, and so his son set up the foundation to support people in similar situations.

Residents can sign the petition here

