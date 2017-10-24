A Burton school has received a national educational award for its dedication and success working with vulnerable and underachieving pupils.

Eton Park Junior School, in Masefield Crescent, has received the Quality Mark Award for the school's attitude to progressing the writing and maths skills of all pupils, particularly those with special educational needs or disabilities.

The award was organised by education charity Achievement for All, which works in partnership with schools to try and improve the delivery and quality of lessons for vulnerable children.

Claire Plimmer, the special educations needs co-ordinator at Eton Park Junior, said everyone associated with the school should be proud of the achievement.

She said: "We are incredibly proud that we have been awarded the Quality Mark status as it is a reflection of the hard work achieved by our pupils, parents and staff. It has helped our pupils to realise their full potential and achieve."

The school has been working with Achievement for All for three years and claim they have seen an improved relationship between parents and carers with teachers over children's targets as part of the advice given by the charity.

Achievement for All sets specific targets for individual children after talking with parents, carers, teachers and the pupils themselves.

The targets can be achieved in programmes delivered at the school by a trained team of coaches.

Schools working with the charity are assessed for the Quality Mark Award in the second year of the partnership, with the award focusing on a number of categories including strategic planning, quality of teaching and learning, effective use of interventions, pupil progress and community relationships.

Bernie Hall, the regional lead at Achievement for All, said: "We are thrilled to present Eton Park Junior with this much deserved award. They have shown a high quality of leadership and teamwork, and most importantly, the target groups have made more than expected progress and are closing the gap with their peers.

"Our programmes are designed to be a whole school improvement tool and Eton Park has shown a continued commitment and success in improving outcomes for their children.

"Huge congratulations to teachers, parents, carers and children at Eton Park Junior for all their hard work."