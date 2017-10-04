A distraught Winshill family have made a desperate plea for donations after their home and all their possessions were destroyed in a fire.

Paul Cookson and his girlfriend, Kirsty Blakeman, had their lives turned upside-down when a fire ripped through their family home.

The blaze happened at midday on Sunday, October 1, at their Trent and Dove Housing association home in Salisbury Avenue, Winshill.

It is thought to have been started by a tumble drier stored in the utility room, which is linked to the main house. The fire spread quickly and the family, including two toddlers, Lexi, aged two, and Tyler, aged one, only just got out in time. Fire crews were called and they put out the flames, but the house has been left so badly damaged they cannot live there until it is repaired.

All the family's clothes and possessions, including the children's toys, were destroyed in the blaze - and they do not have insurance. All their savings and even presents they had bought the children for Christmas were inside the house too and were also wrecked in the fire.

Now they have issued an appeal for any unwanted clothes and furniture as they literally have nothing but the clothes they stand up in.

Barmaid Kirsty, who turned 22 the day after the fire, became emotional as she recalled how she discovered the fire. She said she had not smelt any smoke as she went into the utility room to get the children's pushchairs when she was hit by a burst of flames.

She said: "My one-year-old son was right behind me. It literally took about four minutes and the whole house was just gone.

"I just grabbed the kids and the dog and tried to get out as fast as I could, and I jut hit a 'brick wall'. I was just absolutely traumatised."

Paul, 26, who works at DHL Express, said it wasn't until the Red Cross provided them with emergency clothes that the reality of their nightmare hit him.

He said: "We visited the Red Cross where we got their kids changed and they gave us some clothes. And that's when it really hit me, when I saw the kids in those clothes.

"The few pound coins I have in my pocket is all I have to my name. We just don't know what we're going to do now."

The couple approached East Staffordshire Borough Council for emergency housing until their home was repaired and were offered a hotel which they turned down as they felt it was unsuitable as it triggered memories of the fire.

Kirsty, who is a waitress at Wetherspoon's pub the Lord Burton, in the town centre, said the smell of cigarette smoke around hotel and the sound of the fan in the room triggered memories of the fire and she was unable to stay their due to trauma.

After staying in a Travelodge, in Burton, the night following the incident, the couple's young children were able to stay at Kirsty's parents' home while she has had to sleep on a friend's sofa. Paul has also been forced to find temporary accommodation until they can be temporarily rehomed, which they hope may be late next week.

Mr Cookson said: "The whole house is destroyed. The only thing that is salvageable is the telly and the table, that's it. Everything's gone. Everything we earned and worked for the last four years has just gone.

"We had our savings in the kitchen and everything. It's all gone. We spent a few hundred on Christmas presents for the kids, and that's all gone.

The family are now appealing for donations of any kind so they can replace some of the belongings. The couple are unable to drive and currently have nowhere to store donations, so are asking people to keep them until they move into permanent accommodation. Donations of any kind are welcome, including clothes, beds and cots.

A spokesperson from East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "We have expressed our sympathies with the unfortunate predicament that Ms Blakeman and her children find themselves in.

"We have been busy, working towards providing immediate emergency accommodation, until a longer term solution is available whilst her home is repaired."

Anyone who wishes to donate to family can contact contact Paul on 07828 117101.

